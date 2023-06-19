Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun doesn't have any plans to go out on loan again as he looks to secure his place in Mikel Arteta's squad for the new season.

The 21-year-old scored in USA's 2-0 Concacaf Nations League final victory on Sunday, having switched international allegiance from England last month.

Gunner's academy product Balogun has made just two senior appearances for the club so far and has spent time on-loan with Middlesbrough and Reims, where he impressed after scoring 21 goals in 37 games last season.

He now wants to make an impact in the Premier League and said: "I'm not sure [about] the discussions that are going to take place.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family.

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."