Erik ten Hag has emphasised the need for "full focus" from his team to avoid complacency in the final games of the season.

"I don't want to talk during the season of being proud or satisfied," he said, as Manchester United head south to face Brighton on Thursday, the Dutchman said:

"Satisfaction can lead to laziness, we have six games to go and we want to win every game. You need full focus, full energy and full preparation.

"It's going to be a fight and we have to get ready for the fight to get the points."

The Red Devils are fourth in the table, seven points above Liverpool and with a game in hand. They also have a chance for a second trophy this season with an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on the horizon.

"We want to win every game and we want to win every competition," said Ten Hag.

"It's clear we want to be in the Champions League and that's the competition we're now fighting for because the FA Cup final is after the [Premier League] season is over.

"I never speak about 'if' scenarios, either negative or positive. I focus on the game tomorrow - don't dream but stay with the same focus as others.

"You have to improve every game. Good is not good enough - we have to do better."