Leicester City full-back Timothy Castagne says a European semi-final is “a big motivation” as the Foxes prepare to face PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Europa Conference League quarter-final.

Castagne has impressed since returning from injury last month and hopes to maintain his place for the visit of the Eredivisie outfit on Thursday.

"We’re getting close to the end, so they are all big games," he said. "It’s a possibility for a trophy, which you can’t say no to.

"Europa League qualification is still an incentive too – we are very motivated."

Castagne is one of a clutch of impressive full-backs at the King Power but says his rivalry with the likes of James Justin, Ricardo Pereira and Luke Thomas can only benefit the side.

“It’s great for the team, and when we have games every three or four days, it helps a lot,” he says. “It’s always better to have some fight for the position because it brings out the best in you.

“It’s not like it’s a negative fight – we all like each other.”