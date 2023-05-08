Following another costly error that led to a goal against West Ham United on Sunday - his fourth of the season - we asked you for your say on David de Gea's Manchester United future.

Here are a selection of your comments:

Nick: He makes one mistake in a game and everybody's on his back. We've got 10 other players to save the game and guess what? They failed yet again.

David: De Gea has been superb, but he is really poor with his feet - making too many mistakes - and has also become prone to the odd gaffe with his hands. Time for new blood.

Dave: De Gea makes a mistake and there's uproar. Manchester United are in the top four because of De Gea, not in spite of him.

Allan: Been a good servant but making costly errors and can't adapt to passing the ball out. Time to go, I'm afraid.

John: De Gea has struggled because of the never-ending changes in central defenders playing in front of him. He's still one of the best shot-stoppers in the Premier League - good for another couple of years at least.

James: When you are one of the highest paid keepers in the world, it shouldn't be too much of an ask to actually make some simple saves and be able to kick a football. Get rid. Hasn't been the same since Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick against Spain in the World Cup years ago. Costs too many games. Go, please go.