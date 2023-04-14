Celtic's Old Firm victory last weekend gives them "momentum" in the pursuit of a treble, says goal hero Kyogo Furuhashi.

The Japan striker took his tally to five goals in the past three derbies as he netted a double to help Ange Postecoglou's side close in on the title with a 3-2 win over Rangers that puts them 12 points clear.

The sides meet again, this time at Hampden in the Scottish Cup semis, on 30 April as Celtic chase a domestic clean sweep having already beaten Rangers in the Viaplay Cup final.

“Achieving a result on such a big stage is a great confidence booster for both the team and for me as an individual,” Kyogo told Celtic TV.

“We still have a few more games left for this season, I think we were able to win this derby at the right time.

“We will use this as momentum to fight to the end of the season. Personally, I hope to continue scoring more goals for the team and the fans."

Kyogo admitted he was hoping to complete his hat-trick at a raucous Celtic Park, but was more than happy to contribute to a crucial victory.

"I was hoping to get a shot at it if I had the chance [of a hat-trick], but our priority is for the team to win," he added.

"The whole place was filled with our fans and I was able to feel the supporters cheering us on from the bottom of their hearts."