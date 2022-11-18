On this day in Celtic history...
- Published
Five years ago today, Leigh Griffiths scored a spectacular free-kick in Dingwall to stretch Celtic's lead at the Scottish Premiership summit to six points and extend their unbeaten league run to 64 games.
On a bitterly cold November afternoon at the Global Energy Stadium, substitute Griffiths fired the affair in Celtic's favour, much to the delight of manager Brendan Rodgers.
The sizzling free-kick ensured that the unbeaten British record Celtic were continuously adding to, didn't have it's first blank in it.
All good things must come to an end, though, and after 69 consecutive league games without defeat, Hearts emphatically ended the run with a 4-0 trouncing of Rodgers' side in December.