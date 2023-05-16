We asked for your views on Monday's Premier League game between Leicester and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Leicester fans

Freddie: We need to pick ourselves up and get a result out of West Ham although we did play poorly. Dean Smith needs to add a physical attitude to the team for the Newcastle game.

Andrew: Watched the Liverpool game and the team seem to lack passion and desire. As soon as Liverpool scored, their heads dropped and there was nothing that you saw to make it seem that the players wanted to go for a positive result. We are going down.

Stu: Blimey I thought last week was bad! This was as bad if not worse! Poor defending again! What is wrong with them? On ideas going forward, too slow and passive and just, well rubbish. Time to accept we’re down and time to have a proper clear out from top to bottom and start again. This was just a disaster. Just nowhere near good enough to stay up.

Pete: Terrible display by Leicester and most disappointing of all no real effort or heart. Other sides in the relegation battle have at least shown some fight. Tielemans in particular and Maddison should be ashamed. Leicester are crippled by high wages for average players. Poorly managed on and off the pitch.

Andrew: OK until they scored and then fell apart. Liverpool won without having to break sweat. Need to plan now for a mass clear out and start again. It will take at least three years to get over this Rodgers madness.

Liverpool fans

Fraser: I don't want to get my hopes too high as I still think we will probably just miss out on Champions League, but that was a great performance from the Reds. We took full advantage of our chances and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s free-kick was a stunner. With new midfielders and key players resting and returning to form, we will be ready to challenge the top four next season.

Paul: Professional performance from Liverpool. Still think the results are masking this new Trent Alexander-Arnold role though. He's still made to look average when he is out of possession and he reverts back to his right-back role. Overall a great but expected result. Leicester looked lost for large parts.

Steve: Another solid performance. Probably a little too late in the season to make the top four given the run ins. But a good omen for next season.

Simmi: After we got our first goal there was no looking back. Curtis Jones has never played so well. Trent's free-kick - sublime. Salah hat-trick of assists and Ali's clean sheet, what a game. Roll on Villa.

Tim: Good, solid performance. We should have had more goals though. What a difference these performances are from a shambolic season. Bigger test on Saturday with Villa coming. Bring on next season.