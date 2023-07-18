Leeds appoint Steinsson as technical director

Leeds have announced the arrival of Gretar Steinsson as technical director.

Thee former right-back arrives at Elland Road from Tottenham and will work alongside Nick Hammond, who the club say "will continue to oversee player trading throughout this window".

Chief executive Angus Kinnear said: "We welcome Gretar to Leeds, we believe he will be a fantastic part of a new look team, which has been assembled to support Daniel as we look to rebuild.

"Gretar, alongside the rest of the group, will manage the football department during this critical period."

In addition to Steinsson's arrival, Adam Underwood has been made head of football operations, with Hannah Cox and Rob Price becoming as head of football administration and head of medicine and performance respectively.