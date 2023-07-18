Dundee Utd sign 'proven goalscorer' Moult

Dundee United have announced the signing of former Motherwell striker Louis Moult on a one-year deal.

The 31-year-old scored 50 goals in a successful first spell at Fir Park, but injuries plagued the forward's career south of the border after his departure from Lanarkshire in 2018.

Moult re-joined Motherwell on loan last term from Burton, who released him this summer, but his second stint was curtailed mid-season due to more fitness issues.

United boss Jim Goodwin has "no doubt" that the striker "will be invaluable" for his side this campaign.

"We are absolutely delighted to bring someone with Louis’ quality," he added.

"He is a proven goalscorer. It’s an area of the squad we have been looking to strengthen and we hope it’s a signing that will excite the fans."

Moult is available for selection for Tuesday's Viaplay Cup group game against Partick Thistle.