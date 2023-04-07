Goodwin tells players 'to never stop fighting' in battle to avoid relegation

Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin is adamant that his side can avoid the drop this season, and has stressed the importance of belief to his players.

United currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership with 22 points from 30 games, two behind Ross County in 11th place.

“There’s lots of examples over recent seasons of teams who have been in a similar situation to ourselves and have been able to turn it around," Goodwin said.

“Those are the kinds of things that we are trying to stress to the players, you never give up, you never stop fighting, never stop believing.

“I remember many years ago when Hamilton, for instance, were bottom of the table going into the split, slightly adrift.

“They managed to go and win four out of their last five games to stay up.

“So you can never throw the towel in. The team above us, Ross County, are only two points ahead so they are the team we have to try to suck in and once we get to Ross County we have to look up to Kilmarnock to see if we can put a bit of pressure on them.

“The result Kilmarnock got against Hearts (2-1 win) last week should give everybody a bit of belief that, it doesn’t matter who we are playing, we are capable of beating anyone on the day.”