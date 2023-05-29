Your thoughts on Sunday and the season

We asked for your views after Sunday's Premier League game between Leicester and West Ham United.

Here are some of your comments:

Sharpey: Far too casual and sloppy. No intensity. Looked like most of them were thinking about their summer break. Which is odd as we do have a European final coming up! Not one of them has staked a claim to be in the team for that final. A very disappointing end to a very disappointing Premier league campaign. I just hope we win that final!

Stephen: Shambolic. Pathetic Need 11 new faces and a manager who knows what he's doing. Should have gone down.

Rob: No passion, no understanding of the history of the club and no guts. Players and manager alike, I don’t care about some European cup I’d like to see some fight in the Premier League.

Smiffo: With nothing to play for in this game Moyes still played a defensive 10 men behind the ball with no press. Shambolic, and shows no level of other tactic awareness. . If West Ham want to move forward he has to go.

