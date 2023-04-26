'United have momentum & confidence on their side in drop battle'

Tyrone Smith, BBC Sport Scotland

Dundee United have made great strides in recent weeks – now they know the path they must navigate in their remaining five games as they look to complete their Premiership relegation escape act.

Just a few weeks ago they were rooted to the foot of the table and looked to be heading one way – down.

But a run of three straight wins – and just one defeat in six games – has seen them clamber off the bottom and up to 10th.

Crucially, it provides them with real positivity into their bottom-six campaign.

The post-split fixtures, published on Tuesday, see United round off their survival push with home games against Ross County and Kilmarnock and three on the road (against St Johnstone, Livingston and Motherwell) - starting with a trip to Perth the weekend after next.

So there is plenty of work still to do, but Jim Goodwin will be optimistic that with the momentum and confidence they have built, his side can go on and banish any fears of the drop.

And perhaps also start to lay a few foundations for what they hope will be a much better season after the summer.