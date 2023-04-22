Brentford 1-1 Aston Villa: What Emery said

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery to BBC Sport: "For 90 minutes we didn't control the game. It was a very difficult time. Only two teams have won here this season. Our game plan was to be strong in our mentality for 90 mnutes.

"We didn't create big chances but we were defending well. Our reaction in the last 15 minutes was very good. We have to try to recover on Tuesday.

"Brentford made it difficult. We are very demanding but we have to understand the matches being difficult. I told the players I'm so happy with this draw because it was difficult.

"We can play better and we have to demand to play better for the next matches. Today here we tried to keep our game plan strong."

On why Emiliano Martinez went off at half-time: "Before the match, the last meal, he was feeling bad with his stomach. He started the match and played the first half. He wasn't feeling good [at half-time]. Hopefully he'll recover for the next match.

"The second half we were losing the ball so quickly. We didn't keep our position. We conceded a lot of crosses. Normally play like that in 30 minutes and they could score like they did.

"The most important thing was our reaction.

"Try to compete and be a candidate to play in Europe. We're there. Now is the key moment, the difficult moment, to get to the next step."