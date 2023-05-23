James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

West Ham are in a European final.

Not for 43 years has anyone been able to say that.

The 1999 Intertoto Cup final doesn't count as there were three winners of that bizarre competition.

It's hard to describe the potent mix of elation, nerves, stress, anxiety, hope and fear that comes with such an achievement. Hell, we haven't even won anything yet, but it's been 17 years since West Ham were in a final of note and I am a wreck.

The 2006 FA Cup final against Liverpool is still one of my proudest football memories. And this year, thanks to David Moyes and the boys, we get to experience it again at the Europa Conference League final in Prague.

It may only be Europe's tertiary competition but let's get it right - the Champions League, Premier League, both domestic cups and usually the Europa League too are normally hoovered up by football's mega-rich clubs.

So ignore any detractors, this is West Ham's time.

Uefa's decision to host the final in a 20,000-seat stadium is a farce and makes a mockery of their own competition.

But we'll take it. Viva David Moyes, viva Pablo Fornals.

See you in Prague.