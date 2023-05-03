Newcastle v Arsenal: Pick of the stats
Newcastle United won this fixture 2-0 last season – not since their first three home Premier League meetings with Arsenal between 1993-94 and 1995-96 have they beaten them consecutively at St James' Park.
The Gunners have failed to score in their past two Premier League games against the Magpies, having scored at least once in their previous 18 against them (40 goals in total).
The reverse fixture between Arsenal and Newcastle in January ended 0-0 – the Magpies haven't avoided defeat in both Premier League meetings with the Magpies in a season since 2010-11 (1-0 win away, 4-4 draw at home).