Before Wednesday's table-topping clash between Arsenal and Manchester City, the Monday Night Club discussed what could potentially hold both sides back in the Premier League title race.

For the Gunners, it's their squad depth, whereas the number of games left to play for City could be a problem, according to New York Times journalist Rory Smith.

He said: "Arsenal's dip coincides with Saliba's injury. The thing that was always going to hold them back was the squad. City have an unparalleled depth of quality. Arsenal's depth isn't there, but they are way ahead of where they thought they would be this season.

"If it ends up as a draw, one of City's games in hand is at Brighton. City have to deal with two extra Premier League games, two Champions League semi-finals, an FA Cup final and potentially a Champions League final.

"That's a lot of games and it's in situations like that where you see cracks appear."