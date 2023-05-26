Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

Seamus Coleman

The last of the 'old guard', Seamus epitomises everything we want in an Everton player. Even if you lose a game, just show fight, heart and determination and Everton fans will back you with everything they have. Our captain has been a wonder this season.

Jordan Pickford

Jordan has shown all the grit and determination he did last season to try to drag us out of the relegation fight, pulling off some stunning saves in the process. There are so many game-changing moments he has stopped happening. England's number one, without doubt.

Dwight McNeil

Dwight has been a revelation under Sean Dyche and is now Everton's top goalscorer. His performances against Brighton home and away are incomparable. He has confidence and has breathed new life into the attack. He has been in magnificent form for the latter part of the season.

James Tarkowski

James has appeared in every game this season and become a key part of the defence. He hasn't been afraid to call out weak performances, spurring his team-mates on, and is a commanding voice within the squad.

