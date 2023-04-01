Kilmarnock 2-1 Hearts: Analysis

Andrew Petrie, BBC Sport Scotland

Robbie Neilson said it before the start of the game. Kilmarnock are dangerous from the set piece. Throw ins, corners, wide free-kicks.

And every time Killie delivered into the box, through either Armstrong or Jones, Hearts looked nervous. The threat they'd been warned about had spooked them.

Shaky at the back, blunt in attack. Neilson can't account for two Clark clangers but his midfield was overrun almost single-handedly by 18-year-old David Watson.

That midfield was singled out for criticism. After his best Hearts performance against Celtic, Orestis Kiomourtzoglou was hooked at half-time.

The game passed by Robert Snodgrass and Jorge Grant. Cammy Devlin was unavailable through concussion, but even in recent weeks his form has nosedived.

Neilson needs to find his strongest 11, and quickly. That's now five losses in his last six, and they haven't won outside of Edinburgh in 2023.