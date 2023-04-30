'We can't have another season like this' - Lundstram

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram was left "frustrated" that defensive errors again proved his side's downfall against Celtic as the holders exited the Scottish Cup in Sunday's semi-final.

The match was decided when the Rangers defence froze while expecting the referee to blow for a free-kick and Celtic forward Daizen Maeda whipped in a cross that was met by winger Jota's powerful header before the half-time break.

"It can't happen," Englishman Lundstram said. "The ball is still in play and the ref hasn't blown his whistle.

"We've got to play to the whistle. It's our mistake again.

"I thought we played very well for large spells of the game, but we've just got to find that last bit of quality in the final third and then, down at the other end, mistakes let us down again.

"It is frustrating for everyone. Going forward into next season, we've got to really nail it down because we can't have another season like this season.

"Decision making at times has got to be better and it's let us down now just today - it's let us down on numerous occasions.

"All the lads have to rally round and have a bit push for next season. The lads aren't happy and we've spoken amongst ourselves, but that's between us.

"There's a belief there and we were the better team for large spells of the game. We had one cleared off the line, we had one off the post and missed an open goal with Fash [Sakala].

"It's just fine margins and getting those fine margins better. We are getting in the right positions, but it's just not falling for us. We need to start winning these Old Firm games."