'Simply not good enough' - Your views on United loss

We asked for your views on Dundee United 3-1 defeat by Ross County. Here's what you said:

Jim: Basically, we are where we are because our car-crash keeper has cost us at the least 10 points and totally the disrupted the defence. We also got rid of Clark and Watt and didn't replace them. Three managers who didn't notice what was obvious to the fans hasn't helped.

Chris: Utter embarrassment for every United fan again - thumped by County at home in a six-pointer is pathetic. Huge support, but the same mediocre performance. If the players don't care, why should we? Never ever should we get thumped by County at home!

Jim: The worst United side in living memory and I'm not forgetting the relegated sides of recent years. Three games left and little chance of survival.

Kenny: This mess is not Goodwin's fault. In fact, he deserves respect for taking this job on. The buck stops with the players and the owners. Simply not good enough.

Jim: This has been coming all season. You sack a manager then appoint his assistant as manager, he buys poorly, doesn’t bring through young players and ends up with players playing out their career at United. Rubbish owner, rubbish manager. Now they are getting everything they deserve.

Wallace: Surely the worst United team ever. We have conceded 62 goals so far, the most in the league. We have a very poor recruitment policy and, once you drop down, it's hard to get back up.