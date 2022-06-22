Left-back Harmon joins County

Ross County have completed their third signing in 24 hours by adding left-back George Harmon from Oxford City.

The 21-year-old has agreed a deal until summer 2024 and follows fellow new arrivals, midfielders Yan Dandha and Victor Loturi.

Having come through the youth ranks at West Bromwich Albion, where he became a regular with the Under-23 side, Harmon joined Oxford last season and played 40 games as the club finished fifth in the National League South.

Manager Malky Mackay welcomed the arrival of the "promising young talent", adding: "At 21 he has played men’s football and has thrived in that environment.

"There are still aspects we want to develop with George, but he comes with a strong developmental pathway behind him at West Brom."

