David Moyes has been speaking to the media before the first leg of West Ham's Europa Conference League quarter-final against Gent.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said "to be in Europe at this stage of the season is a big achievement" and added "long may it continue".

Lucas Paqueta "got a bad knock" against Newcastle but he has since trained and Moyes said: "We think he’ll be okay for tomorrow".

Moyes hinted at playing a strong side and said: "The chance to get through to a semi-final, we have to take every opportunity we can and we’re not going to give that up easily".

He hopes for another long run in Europe and said: "The big thing is to reach the standards we’ve set in Europe, we’ve had ten wins and we want to add to it."

On Thursday's opponents, he said: "I’ve got big respect for Gent and we have no divine right to go through."

He is expecting another tough game and added: "Every game, when you get to the knockout stage is tough. Gent have had some good wins, they had an incredible win in Istanbul in the last round."

