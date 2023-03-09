Your favourite Newcastle goals

Last Thursday, we asked our fan writer to pick the best goal they'd seen Newcastle score and Craig Bellamy's finish at Feyenoord got the nod.

Now it's your turn. Here are some of your choices:

Andy: David Ginola v Ferencvaros in 1996. From a corner, the keeper palmed it away towards Ginola on the edge of the box who controlled it on his thigh. Glancing up and seeing two players bearing down on him, he dinks it from his right foot up and over one, and volleys it into the top right over the flailing goalkeeper. Pure class.

Daniel: Papiss Cisse against Chelsea. What a worldie!

Watch Steve Claridge reacy to that goal here

Nigel: Best goal for Newcastle must be Cheick Tiote's equaliser against Arsenal when we were 4-0 down at half-time. Tiote's volley from 25 yards in the dying embers of the game flew low and true to the right side of the keeper and created the biggest roar from St James' Park you ever heard even with a vastly reduced crowd after many left at half-time. Absolutely breathless.

Ian W: The goal that stands out for me is Philippe Albert's chip over Peter Schmeichel in the 5-0 win over Manchester United. It was from outside the penalty area and Albert had come marauding up the field for a finish that would have made Shearer or Ferdinand proud. Capped a brilliant performance.

Gary: For me it has to be the volley Alan Shearer scored against Everton in 2002. The ball comes up to Shola Ameobi, he heads it back towards Shearer who is about 30 yards out and he connects with it so sweetly it nearly breaks the net. No keeper would have had a chance of stopping it.