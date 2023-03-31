Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is confident Marcus Rashford will be fit for Sunday's Premier League trip to Newcastle United after pulling out of the England squad because of injury.

The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals in 25 club appearances since the World Cup, but picked up a knock in the FA Cup quarter-final win over Fulham.

"He had to do some treatment, he had to do some individual training," Ten Hag said on Friday.

"Today he joined in with the group. We have one more day, so I have a good hope he is available, yeah."

Rashford enjoyed a break in New York during the international break, with England manager Gareth Southgate defending the forward's decision to go to the United States.

And Ten Hag added: "I think it's positive that he was on a break.

"I think Manchester United are playing the most games all across Europe. Our internationals are not mostly on the bench, mostly they are playing.

"Our players play the most games and this is a crazy season, so they also need times that they can have a breather and can collect energy.

"For me, it's positive he took that time to turn off from football.

"I have seen him back this week and he showed a lot of energy and a lot of motivation."