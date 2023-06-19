Former Premier League goalkeeper Paul Robinson says he can "think of 47 million reasons why" Ruben Neves is moving to Saudi Arabia.

After scoring 30 goals in 253 appearances, Wolves have agreed a £47m deal to sell their captain to Al Hilal.

The 26-year-old was keen on a move to Barcelona, but the La Liga winners have not been able to come up with an acceptable offer and Neves has taken the option of becoming the latest big-name player to join the Saudi league.

Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "Neves at his age being taken away from the Premier League, I can think of 47 million reasons why he’s gone to Saudi Arabia.

"Saudi Arabia are serious. This is not something that’s going to go away quickly. This is not a flash in the pan. This is a country that are extremely serious with their love for sport and their investment in sport and they are attracting some of the world’s best talent.

"You can see that with Benzema and Ronaldo and Neves now the latest acquisition.

"This doesn’t have the feel of MLS when that first came onto the scene where it became almost like a retirement home for some of the best players. Look at Neves at 26, they are targeting players of a younger age. This isn’t just a jolly at the end of your career.

"They are looking at players in their prime and taking players to their league when they are at the best of their ability, which will strengthen their league and strengthen their credibility - which they have to do."

Listen to Football Daily on BBC Sounds