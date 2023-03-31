Sutton's prediction: 0-1

This is another tricky one, between two more teams in the bottom nine. I am worried about Wolves, who are still in trouble, but not as much as I am about Nottingham Forest.

It really feels like Forest can only pick up points at home, which piles the pressure on them for fixtures like this.

They lost their long unbeaten run at the City Ground against Newcastle last time out so this game feels even bigger.

The Forest fans have got behind their side so well all season but the players will be really nervous now. It's the same for a lot of the teams down there of course, but we don't know how they will handle that.

I don't see there being many goals - even one might be enough to decide things.

Tommy's prediction: 0-0

