Chelsea consider Conte for vacant manager role

Chelsea are considering holding talks with former boss Antonio Conte over the vacant manager's role. (Independent)

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as a contender for the Chelsea job following Graham Potter's sacking. (Guardian)

Chelsea have started negotiations with France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano)

