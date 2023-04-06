Chelsea are considering holding talks with former boss Antonio Conte over the vacant manager's role. (Independent, external)

Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso has emerged as a contender for the Chelsea job following Graham Potter's sacking. (Guardian, external)

Chelsea have started negotiations with France midfielder N'Golo Kante, 32, over a new contract. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

