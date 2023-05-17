On this day... Saints taste Scottish Cup glory for the first time

On this day in 2014, St Johnstone won a major trophy for the first time in their 130-year history, defeating Dundee United 2-0 in the Scottish Cup.

Steven Anderson and current interim boss Steven MacLean scored in each half at Celtic Park, with Stevie May - in his first spell at the club - having a goal ruled out for handball.

Anderson headed in on the end of David Wotherspoon's corner, hanging in the air for an eternity before rushing off in celebration just before half-time.

The ever determined MacLean was not to be denied and when the ball broke to him in the box, he was not allowing Radoslaw Cierzniak in the United goal to halt him, sliding the ball over the line with all his might.

A decent day in Glasgow's east end...