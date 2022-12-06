Andrew Christie, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Despite being well into my thirties, with zero footballing ability and knees that make a sound some have compared to “a washing machine full of pound coins”, I have never truly given up hope of being the first St Mirren player to appear at a World Cup.

Although Australia’s Keanu Baccus callously tore this dream from me, I - like countless other Buddies - tuned in with great delight to see the 24-year-old midfielder line up against Lionel Messi in his side’s round of 16 tie with Argentina.

Tasked with keeping Messi quiet, Baccus shone – the midfielder a key part of Graham Arnold’s compact, organised system. Alongside Celtic’s Aaron Mooy, Baccus was resolute, he was robust, and he was bold both on and off the ball, leaving Argentina frustrated for long periods of the game.

While it was ultimately not to be for the Socceroos, their battling performance has rightfully earned the squad a host of new admirers around the world, with Baccus chief among them.

While his days in the black and white of St Mirren may be numbered, the sight of Baccus’ barely contained smile as he announced himself to the wider footballing world is something that will live long in the memory of us all.