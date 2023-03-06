Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd - key stats

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last seven home league games against Manchester United (W4 D3) since a 1-0 loss in January 2016. It's their longest run without defeat against the Red Devils at Anfield since a run of nine between 1970 and 1979.

Manchester United have lost more Premier League matches against Liverpool than they have versus any other side in the competition’s history (19). Indeed, Man Utd have conceded 21 goals in their last five league games against Liverpool.

Liverpool recorded their biggest ever competitive win against Manchester United, surpassing their previous best set back in October 1895 (7-1 in the second tier).

Mohamed Salah became the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances in all competitions against Manchester United.

All 14 of Darwin Nunez’s goals for Liverpool in all competitions have been scored from inside the penalty area. Indeed, Nunez has scored four goals in his last four appearances, as many as in his previous 14 combined.