West Ham midfielder Jarrow Bowen said the Hammers "don't want to celebrate" just staying in the Premier League and "want more" from the season.

David Moyes' side can finish a difficult season on a high when they come up against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League final on Wednesday night in Prague.

Speaking to the media before the match, Bowen said: "We could be here hours trying to figure out what went wrong. I think the main thing throughout the season was that we stayed up, and that's not something to celebrate because we don't want to celebrate just staying in the league - this club has high standards and we want more.

"But that was the first goal and the next goal now is to win this trophy. We've come into a good bit of form at the end of the season and mentally, we're ready. We're physically ready for a massive game tomorrow night."

After missing out on the Europa League final last year, West Ham could win their first piece of European silverware in nearly 60 years.

"I've been here three years and, if you told me three years ago we'd be in a European final, I'd bite your hand off. We were disappointed last year but that's given us extra motivation this year. The fans are travelling out here and they're incredible. We want to win it for us, but mainly for the fans," added Bowen.

Fellow midfielder Tomas Soucek agreed with the Englishman and said: "Tomorrow is a massive game and we can make this season an unbelievable one if we can get the win and lift the trophy."

"West Ham has a great history but we can make even more by winning this trophy. It's a big game for all of us."