Jack and McGregor's 'great relationship' for Scotland - gossip

Ahead of European Championship qualifying matches against Cyprus and Spain at Hampden, Rangers midfielder Ryan Jack reflects on the "great relationship" he had with Celtic captain Callum McGregor in Scotland's successful qualifiers for the last Euros. (Daily Record), external

Swansea City's Azeem Abdulai's tortuous route to being selected for the Scotland Under-21s squad is nothing, he says, compared to his father's journey from Sierra Leone to Glasgow. "I had a tough time but here I am," says the 20-year-old, who was released by Celtic at 16. (Scottish Sun), external

Fleetwood Town boss Scott Brown says he learned a lot about coaching from Stephen Glass at Aberdeen, as well as from Gordon Strachan, Neil Lennon and Brendan Rodgers while captain at Celtic. "I'm more chilled out than most people would think I am," says Brown. (The Herald), external

Police Scotland have issued images of 11 men they would like to speak to in connection with the trouble at Hampden before the League Cup final between Rangers and Celtic in February. (Scottish Sun), external

