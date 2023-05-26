Man United v Fulham: Pick of the stats

Fulham are already guaranteed their first top half finish in the Premier League since 2011-12 (9th), while their 54 goals this season is the most they've ever scored in a single campaign in the competition

  • Manchester United have won all five of their Premier League games against promoted sides this season, last winning all six in a single campaign back in 2011-12.

  • Fulham have earned more points (7) and scored as many goals (9) in their last three Premier League games as they had in their previous nine combined (6 points, 9 goals).

  • Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, including three in his two games since returning from suspension.

