Man United v Fulham: Pick of the stats
Manchester United have won all five of their Premier League games against promoted sides this season, last winning all six in a single campaign back in 2011-12.
Fulham have earned more points (7) and scored as many goals (9) in their last three Premier League games as they had in their previous nine combined (6 points, 9 goals).
Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored 14 Premier League goals this season, including three in his two games since returning from suspension.