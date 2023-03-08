Player to watch - Elie Youan (Hibernian)

With five goals in five games, Elie Youan has re-ignited Hibs' season and their push for a European place.

Youan's pace, power and improved finishing have been just the tonic for head coach Lee Johnson.

With Kevin Nisbet fit again, the Frenchman faces renewed competition for a starting spot.

Rangers are Wednesday's visitors and the season's previous two meetings have been goal laden affairs, a 2-2 draw at Easter Road followed by a 3-2 win for Rangers in Glasgow.

Can Youan fire Hibs to their first league win over Rangers in five years?