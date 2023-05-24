Aberdeen 3-0 St Mirren: What the manager said

Aberdeen manager Barry Robson was full of praise for his players after they secured a third-place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

"I'm so proud of the players and what they've given us since we came in. They've been outstanding.

"They've worked so hard, there's a culture about them, a hard work, a desire about them. The way they played and performed tonight was outstanding.

"When you perform for this football club, the fans will come with you, and they have performed - it's a match made in heaven. It's going to be really busy.

"We are realistic that if we do get to the group stages, how difficult it will be. We won't get carried away, we've got to maintain our league form first and foremost. This club's not daft, we don't spend money that's not there. We try to be diligent, and try to recruit well. Signings will be important, and there is a lot of players out of contract.

"It's been a remarkable turnaround. From where we were to where we are now is a phenomenal achievement. When I first came in I said we have to have high standards, and we've done that over the last three months."