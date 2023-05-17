Pep Guardiola "had a feeling" his Manchester City side would get the job done in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid.

The emphatic 4-0 victory at Etihad Stadium gave Guardiola his 100th win in the competition, which he said was fuelled by the hurt City suffered against Carlo Ancelotti's side in last year's semi-final.

"At home we feel incredibly comfortable with our people," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"I had a feeling we had one year of pain in our stomach with what happened last season. Today went out everything we had. It was so painful last season. When people say the lack of character of these players, we showed how special this group are.

"They showed commitment in our intensity. The players were outstanding. In these types of games Bernardo is always there. He is one of the best players I have ever seen in my life.

"I said many times we don’t have to come back from 3-0 down. Just have to win one game and be ourselves. We had a feeling that people were ready. We were calm mentally. I didn’t feel tension or anxiousness. I had a feeling that today we were ready to do the performance."