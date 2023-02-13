Conte said his spell away from the team to have gallbladder surgery was "really difficult" because of his "sense of responsibility".

He added that, while he is "still not 100%", it is "important to be with the players".

Conte said Spurs "trust" Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr to play in midfield against Milan, adding: "They are really young, 20 and 22 years old, but we have to be good to help them overcome the emotion."

He said Tottenham are "lacking stability" after Saturday's 4-1 defeat at Leicester and that "it's difficult to remain focused on every game". He added: "It's not an easy task but we are working on it."

He continued: "Playing under pressure all the time is good for some players and not for others. We are working on this. We want to make our players more resistant, but there are exterior factors like injuries, injuries to important players. You can be prepared for everything, be a tactical man, have high-quality players but if those players get injured then you have to change."

But, on getting a reaction to that loss against the Foxes, Conte said: "I think that we will get this answer tomorrow."