Kelly sets Steelmen target of topping last season's points haul

Skipper Liam Kelly wants Motherwell to finish on a high by beating their points total of last season.

The Steelmen need four points from their remaining three matches, starting with Saturday's visit of Ross County, to eclipse the 46-point haul they accumulated in finishing fifth.

Seventh is their ceiling this term as they look to maintain recent momentum and finish top of the bottom half.

“There’s still three really difficult games to go,” said goalkeeper Kelly, whose side are seeking a third successive win.

“With the right mindset and approach like the last two games, hopefully that gets us a higher points total than we got last year.

“We’ve been consistent since the manager came in and seventh place is the best we can get.

“We want to stay there and keep improving and hopefully that would stand us in good stead for the start of next season.

“It’ll be a really difficult game, it’s always close against County. They’re fighting for their lives and so were we for a long spell so we know their mindset.

“As long as we’ve got the same mindset from the last two games then we should be competitive.”