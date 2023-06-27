Emlyn Begley and Andy Cryer, BBC Sport

Compared with Manchester City's move for Declan Rice, Arsenal's situation seems a lot clearer.

With Granit Xhaka playing further forward these days, Thomas Partey and Jorginho were the Gunners' defensive midfielders last season.

Partey and Jorginho played more successful passes and touched the ball more - but they played in a team who won 26 games to West Ham's 11.

Rice won the ball more times, created more chances and had a slightly better passing accuracy than the pair. And both Partey and Jorginho have also been linked with moves away from Emirates Stadium.

It is unlikely the England man would be used in a more attacking role given the imminent signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for £65m.

Germany international Havertz, who can play as an attacking midfielder, on the wing or as a false nine, scored 32 goals in 139 games for Chelsea - including the winner in the 2021 Champions League final against Manchester City.

He was the Blues' joint top scorer last season with nine goals.

