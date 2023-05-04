Steven Gerrard was introduced as the new manager of Rangers.

He finished off the season with Liverpool’s academy but officially joined the Ibrox side on 1 June 2018 and said it was a "no-brainer" to take his first management role with the Scottish giants.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder was joined by former team-mate Gary McAllister as his assistant and current Ibrox boss Michael Beale followed from the Anfield academy to be part of the backroom staff.

The next three-and-a-half years saw Rangers go from strength to strength. In Gerrard's first season his side made the group stages of the Europa League for the first time in seven years and delivered a first Old Firm victory in six years.

His second campaign saw Rangers reach the last 16 of the Europa League and win at Parkhead for the first time in eight years.

Gerrard’s third year in charge saw Rangers won the league - their first top-flight title in a decade - in an unbeaten domestic campaign in which his side won three Old Firm derbies and reached 102 points while only conceding 13 goals.

It would be his last full season in charge as Aston Villa came calling the following November, luring him away at a time when his side were top of the table again.