Webster departs St Mirren for Hearts

St Mirren have announced that academy coach Andrew Webster has left the club to become Heart of Midlothian's new academy manager.

Webster has worked in the Paisley club's academy since his retirement from playing in 2017.

"I'd like to wish Andrew good luck as he moves on to the next part of his journey," St Mirren's head of academy Allan McManus said.

"He has been one of the most dedicated professionals I have worked with and become a good friend.

"It has been a pleasure to work with Andrew and everyone at St Mirren wishes him the very best in his future."