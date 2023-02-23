Aberdeen v Livingston: Pick of the stats

Aberdeen have the youngest average starting XI age of any side in this season’s Scottish Premiership (25 years, 252 days), and have made fewer changes to their starting line-ups than any other club (33).

Livingston have lost two of their last three league games (W1), as many as their previous 10 beforehand (W4 D4 L2).

Aberdeen have lost four of their last five league games (W1), conceding 19 goals in the five matches (3.8 per game). Indeed, the Dons have conceded a league-high 51 Premiership goals overall this term, their most in a single league campaign since 2010-11 (59).