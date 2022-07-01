England take on Israel in the final of the European Under-19 Championship at 19:00 BST on Friday.

The Three Lions are hoping to win the tournament for the second time in five years, after a team including the likes of Aaron Ramdsale and Reece James became champions in 2017.

So, who are the two Brentford youngsters aiming for glory?

Matthew Cox

The goalkeeper, who featured on the bench for Brentford's first team last season, played the first two games of the championships before being named as a substitute for the third game against Israel. But he started again in the semi-final and it looks as though 19-year-old Cox is manager Ian Foster's number one.

Daniel Oyegoke

A Brentford B squad player, the 19-year-old defender was involved in all three group games and started in a much-changed side for the win over Israel.

