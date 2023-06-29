McInnes 'confident' of Kilmarnock improvement despite 'daunting' rebuild

Derek McInnes says the upcoming campaign provides a "better opportunity" for Kilmarnock to succeed, despite the "daunting" scale of his summer rebuild.

Over 20 senior players left Rugby Park at the end of last season, with five - Matty Kennedy, Kyle Magennis, Robbie Deas, Will Dennis and Corrie Ndaba - being drafted in already.

McInnes wants his team to "enjoy the season a lot more" after leaving it until the final day of the Premiership campaign to secure their top-flight survival last term.

"I'm confident we can make a far better fist of things," the Kilmarnock boss says. "The form we showed in the last nine or 10 games was the form we want to show much more.

"Our starting point [last season] was way back. This time I've got a head of recruitment and a recruitment team in place.

"We're getting the shape of the squad moving together, but there's no time to stop and pat our backs. There's more work to do."