Jurgen Klopp says he is "so happy" to see Fabinho performing at a high level after the 29-year-old impressed against Wolves on Wednesday.

The Brazil midfielder's place in the side has been under scrutiny after a difficult season for Liverpool, but there were signs in the 2-0 victory that he is getting back to his best.

"It's obvious," said Klopp. "Everybody could see he wasn't at his best, and now everybody can see he's getting back. That's exactly what we need.

"Things like this happen and you can't always explain it, so I was so happy with the last game as it was exactly how we used to have him."

Fabinho has been central to Liverpool's success since he arrived from Monaco in 2018 and has, at times, been described as a "lighthouse" and a "hoover" by Klopp and his backroom staff for his ability to sense danger and clean it up.

"There comes a point where you take these things for granted," said Klopp. "Of course you miss them when they are not there.

"We don't have five number sixes at the club either, so I am really happy for him - and for us - that he looks like his old self again."