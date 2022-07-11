We asked you how excited you are about Leeds teenager Archie Gray after BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope picked out his performance as the standout from the 4-0 friendly win over Blackpool (below - 8 July, 15:58).

Here's a flavour of what you've told us:

Simon: What a player. He could become one of the best players in the world.

Graham: Immense talent and should get the odd appearance from the bench at the end of games. He shouldn't be pushed. He needs to build up his body strength first so the under-23s is where he should be all season.

Joe: Archie Gray should be nursed into Premier League football. What we don’t want to do is bring him into a physically demanding senior game where there is every possibility of him getting a serious injury or burning out. Take it slowly and reap the benefits of a potential fantastic talent, both for country and club.

Anon: Archie Gray has the potential to be a world-class player. Coming from a footballing dynasty, he possesses a calm level-headedness typical of a Gray. The world is his oyster.

Paul: Yet another quality product from the Gray family. Obviously something in the genes. Any more to come please?