Aston Villa v Newcastle: Pick of the stats

  • Following a 4-0 win in October, Newcastle are looking for their first Premier League double over Aston Villa since the 2013-14 campaign under Alan Pardew.

  • Ollie Watkins has scored in nine of his past 11 league appearances (9 goals) and has scored in 12 different Premier League games this season overall. Only three players – Christian Benteke in 2012-13 (15), Juan Pablo Ángel in 2003-04 (13), and Dwight Yorke in both 1996-97 (13) and 1995-96 (14) – have ever scored in more different games in a season in the competition for Villa.

  • Alexander Isak has scored in each of Newcastle’s past three Premier League away games (four goals); only Peter Beardsley in December 1993 has ever scored in four consecutive away appearances in the competition for the Magpies.