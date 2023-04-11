Arsenal will have mixed emotions from their 2-2 draw at Liverpool on Sunday, says former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

The Gunners led 2-0 at Anfield but eventually came away from the game with a point.

Leaders Arsenal are six points clear of Manchester City, although City have a game in hand and also have home advantage when the sides meet at Etihad Stadium on 26 April.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, Sutton said: "If you're an Arsenal player, you're 2-0 up and you've let that slip, how do you view that? It would have felt a bit like a defeat I suppose, but a couple of the Aaron Ramsdale saves at the end were just remarkable.

"Everybody's been saying it's now in Manchester City's hands, but it's still in Arsenal's hands as well.

"I think Arsenal have to view it as a positive, but I think the overriding feeling from the players individually will be one of disappointment because they had that two-goal lead in their hands."

Ex-Tottenham centre-back Sebastien Bassong added: "Emotionally and psychologically, this draw might play a big part in the next couple of games. That's when we're going to see if Arsenal have really matured or not.

"In the back of our minds, when you look at a result like that, automatically we might think 'they're going to let it slip'. If they've really matured, they'll bounce back quickly."

