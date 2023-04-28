Thomas Frank has been speaking to the media before Brentford's Premier League game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Christian Norgaard (Achilles) and Thomas Strakosha (calf) are both ruled out, while Kristoffer Ajer played for the B team last night as he continues his recovery.

Reflecting on the win over Chelsea, he said: "You will remember the big results against the bigger clubs more.

On the different challenge Forest will present, he said: "The mentality of my players, they need to be on it tomorrow. They’re fantastic in every aspect and I’m sure we will be".

On Brentford's position in the table, he said: "It’s incredible what we’ve achieved so far, way above expectations".

On Steve Cooper's side fighting for their Premier League survival, Frank said: "We also have everything to play for, we want to finish as high as possible".

