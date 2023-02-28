I﻿an Westbrook, Beesotted, external

With the postponement of Brentford’s game at Manchester United, it’s been a quiet week.

Off the pitch, the big news was a welcome freezing of season ticket prices for 2023-24, which was announced by the club after talks with supporters’ groups.

But now all thoughts turn to next Monday night and the west London derby against Fulham.

It will be the visitors’ first league game at the Gtech Community Stadium and the first match away to Brentford since December 2019.

Brentford-Fulham games are always special, but this one has added significance with both teams in the shake-up for possible European football next season.

Fulham won this season’s first top-flight meeting between the sides 3-2 with a late goal, but the most significant recent meeting was of course the 2020 Championship play-off final, which the Cottagers won 2-1 after extra time at an empty Wembley.

Painful as it was at the time, not going up that day actually worked out better for Brentford in the long term.

We were better equipped when we got promoted 12 months later. Plus, from a fans’ point of view, had we beaten Fulham that day, we would have been denied the chance to attend games in what would have been our first Premier League season.